DEERFIELD – tasked with assisting the school board with reviewing the facility study and budget to recommend consulting an architectural firm.
After the pandemic halted their initial efforts in 2020, the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) began meeting again in January this year. With the goal of finishing meetings in May, CAC members have arrived at a key moment, according to Superintendent Michelle Jensen.
“But right now, I feel like, there's kind of this fork in the road, that's got a lot of ways to go,” Jensen said.
The committee, however, was in unanimous agreement on one thing: the high school building’s condition needs to be addressed. According to a 2020 facilities assessment, there is plenty of work to be done to the aging building, which was originally constructed in 1967 and has undergone several expansions since.
What’s in an assessment?
The assessment recommended approximately $7.7 million worth of updates at the middle-high school in 2020 dollars, which included a 6,000- new 6,000-square-foot addition for the building and grounds department.
It also explored different approaches to the work, including a ‘light remodel’ and a ‘heavy remodel’ approach. A lighter approach would tackle many of the buildings’ critical needs, such as Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues, leaking windows and sagging ceiling tiles.
The study, however, noted the middle-high school kitchen is “small given the number of students served” and under a heavier remodel approach, recommended a $746,000 new kitchen and converting the old kitchen into a concession stand. An additional $8-$10 million would be needed for a new performing arts center.
What’s next?
The committee, as in prior meetings, debated the merits of constructing a new building versus renovating the existing building.
“At what point do you just say, what about a new school?” Citizens Advisory Committee member Lonnie Mack said at the last meeting. “When do you stop throwing money at the existing building?”
But ultimately, committee members felt the next logical step was bringing options to the public for community feedback. Community feedback, according to Jensen, is the best predictor of referendum outcomes.
Before seeking community feedback, though, members decided it would be worth considering an architectural firm, so they could present “hard numbers” and ideas to address the issues found in the facility assessment, according to committee member Ron Schwoerer.
“If I went down to the Flannel and had a burger, and said ‘hey, we’re going to do this,’ what do you think the first thing they are going to ask me is?” Scwoerer said. “‘How much is this going to cost me?’”