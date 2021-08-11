When the National Football Hall of Fame wants to notify a new inductee that they’re joining the club, they send president David Baker to knock on your door.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association does things a bit differently: They have a current member give the new member a call.
That’s how Milton High’s head football coach Rodney Wedig recently found out he was joining the club.
Wedig said he got a call from longtime Lancaster coach John Hough. It was a surprise, the Milton mentor said.
“I really thought it was going to be a few more years at least,” Wedig said. “It’s a great honor.”
Wedig, currently entering his third season guiding the Red Hawks, has a career as a head coach that stretches all the way back to 1995. He got his start at Almond-Bancroft, where he coached from 1995-2002.
From there, he moved on to Walworth Big Foot, where he was the top coach from 2003-13. He was at Beloit Memorial from 2014-18 before moving to Milton in 2019.
Wedig recalled his first season as a head coach was a tough one with an Almond-Bancroft squad that went 0-9.
Wedig actually teaches at Orfordville-Parkview. But his son Gus, who played for him on his last Big Foot team, serves as his defensive coordinator.
“It’s a good setup,” Wedig said. “By the time I get there, they’ve already got practice up and running.”
Wedig will be inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame with several other area coaches at a banquet in April.
Wedig added that the Hall of Fame honor is also a testament to scores of assistants who have worked under him over the years, as well as great players.
Several of them have gone on to be head coaches.
“I’ve had a lot of great guys to work with,” Wedig said. “I’ve really been blessed.”