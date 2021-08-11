Rodney Wedig
Milton High School football coach Rodney Wedig during a practice on Wednesday. Wedig will be recognized by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association at its WFCA Hall of Fame banquet in 2022.

When the National Football Hall of Fame wants to notify a new inductee that they’re joining the club, they send president David Baker to knock on your door.

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association does things a bit differently: They have a current member give the new member a call.

That’s how Milton High’s head football coach Rodney Wedig recently found out he was joining the club.

Wedig said he got a call from longtime Lancaster coach John Hough. It was a surprise, the Milton mentor said.

“I really thought it was going to be a few more years at least,” Wedig said. “It’s a great honor.”

Wedig, currently entering his third season guiding the Red Hawks, has a career as a head coach that stretches all the way back to 1995. He got his start at Almond-Bancroft, where he coached from 1995-2002.

From there, he moved on to Walworth Big Foot, where he was the top coach from 2003-13. He was at Beloit Memorial from 2014-18 before moving to Milton in 2019.

Wedig recalled his first season as a head coach was a tough one with an Almond-Bancroft squad that went 0-9.

Wedig actually teaches at Orfordville-Parkview. But his son Gus, who played for him on his last Big Foot team, serves as his defensive coordinator.

“It’s a good setup,” Wedig said. “By the time I get there, they’ve already got practice up and running.”

Wedig will be inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame with several other area coaches at a banquet in April.

Wedig added that the Hall of Fame honor is also a testament to scores of assistants who have worked under him over the years, as well as great players.

Several of them have gone on to be head coaches.

“I’ve had a lot of great guys to work with,” Wedig said. “I’ve really been blessed.”

