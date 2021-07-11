Grab a glass of wine and stroll through the Fermenting Cellars Winery pavilion to view a Janesville Art League pop-up gallery show noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17. From 12:30-1:30 p.m. enjoy an demonstration and presentation by Nancy McKinnon on the art of paint pouring. From 2-3 p.m, James Richter speak on the art of creating a mural. Art will be on display and for sale by many league members. A few will have tables selling their artwork including cards and prints. Artist Sue Herring will be on the grounds plein air painting and Rock River Valley Woodcarvers members will demonstrate their woodcarving skills throughout the afternoon. The address for the winery is 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville.