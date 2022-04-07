Monona police officers responded to a single vehicle crash on the Beltline that led to a death.
Officers responded on Thursday, March 31 at 7:45pm, to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12-18. Upon arrival, officers observed Good Samaritans performing CPR on two adult passengers from the vehicle involved.
The passengers went into cardiac arrest, possibly as a result of an overdose. Officers and Monona Fire/EMS promptly attended to the patients, who were transported to a local hospital.
A young child was also in the vehicle and was fortunately uninjured.
Despite life-saving efforts, both of the adult passengers did not survive the crash. One adult passenger was declared deceased at the hospital after arrival, and the second was declared deceased over the weekend.
Based on the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 66-year-old Domingo Cardenas, was arrested on tentative charges of 5th Offense OWI with a passenger under age 16 and for Operating while Revoked. Additional and/or amended criminal charges may be issued. The incident remains under investigation.
The Good Samaritans who stopped to provide critical life-saving efforts were in fact nurses.
“I would like to thank the Officers, Dispatchers, Firefighters and EMS personnel who were assigned to this incident as well as the passersby who reacted quickly and safely to aide those in need,” said Monona police chief Brian Chaney Austin in a release.