The Parkinson’s Support Group of Janesville/Beloit and Stateline Area is reaching out to those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers and family members with an invitation to the monthly support group.
The Parkinson’s Support Group is dedicated to providing assistance in many forms to those just diagnosed with PD and those who are farther along in their journey with the disease.
The support group schedules speakers throughout the year with expertise in the area of Parkinson’s Disease. Topics range from medication to exercise programs such as Rock Steady Boxing to mental health.
The Parkinson’s Support Group will begin meeting at their new location on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at SOL Personal Fitness, 2100 E. Milwaukee, Janesville. Meetings are always held at 2 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month. There is no charge to attend the support group. The support group leader is Pat Burhans. She may be contacted with any questions at (608) 436-9277. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.
