In Janesville, the Rotary Botanical Gardens annual lights show runs through Dec. 30.
Limited parking is available at 1455 Palmer Dr., and Rotary Gardens staff recommend visitors consider coming on weeknights to avoid crowds.
Guests are asked to wear face coverings and keep social distance, and the gardens are offering limited capacity each night. All operations are taking place outdoors.The 20-acre lights display includes animated displays such as penguins, a meteor shower display near the Koi pond, a polar bear entangled in lights and trees decorated with ornaments.
The light show is from 4:30 — 9 p.m. from Dec. 10-13, 17-23 and 26-30. Lights go dark each night at 9:30 p.m.
During the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) 2020 Holiday Tree Show, the #heartart committee invites you to visit the RCHS campus at 426 N. Jackson St., to show support and gratitude for our frontline workers.
Four pine “COMMUNITREEs,” one of which is a majestic 16-foot Fraser Fir, are sponsored in collaboration with the Janesville Art League (JAL) and the Rock County Historical Society. Preschool children to retirees designed and decorated heart themed “thank you” ornaments. The #heartart committee began the “heart-themed thank-you” project in the spring by providing plywood hearts, which community members painted and messaged to show support, encouragement,and hope to frontline workers.
The RCHS Holiday Tree Show is free and open day and night. The trees will be lit through Jan. 5.
