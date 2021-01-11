Kate Fox Gunderson scored 16 points and Abby Blum added 14 as Edgerton defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 51-41 in a nonconference game on Saturday night.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz led Lakeside with 17 points, shooting 7 of 11 at the free throw line. Schuetz had 15 second-half points.
Senior guards Olyvia Uecker and Kylee Gnabasik scored six apiece for the Warriors, who have lost five straight and are now 5-6.
Edgerton (12-2) jumped ahead 25-12 at the halftime break, winning its fourth consecutive.
EDGERTON 51
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 41
Lakeside Lutheran 12 29 — 41
Edgerton 25 26 — 51
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 5 7-11 17; Gnabasik 2 1-2 6; Shadoski 1 0-0 3; Uecker 2 0-0 6; Liddicoat 1 0-0 2; Neuberger 1 0-0 2; Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 41.
EDGERTON — Roman 2 2-2 6; Blum 5 2-2 14; Gunderson 4 7-10 16; Fox 2 3-4 8; Rusch 2 1-4 5; Zeimet 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 17-26 51.
3-point goals: LL 5 (Uecker 2, Shadoski 1, Gnabasik 1, Heckmann 1); E 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson 1, Fox 1). Total fouls: LL 23; E 16. Fouled out: M. Slonaker, Gnabasik, Uecker.
Lodi 61Lakeside Lutheran 48Senior guard Lauryn Milne and junior post Rylee Schneider scored 15 points apiece as Lodi defeated the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 61-48 in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Thursday.
Milne, the team’s leading scorer at 13.7 points a game, picked up three first-half fouls and got her fourth early in the second half but never fouled out. Lodi (3-4, 2-1 Capitol North) then added to its eight-point halftime lead, shooting 84 percent (31-for-37) at the free throw line.
“Their post play did a nice job,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “They got the ball down low and they would either connect on a 3-point play or get to the free throw line. Their post play was also very physical and did a nice job getting to the basket and finishing. They made us pay at the free throw line.
“We played with all the heart in the world. We just have to get stops and get a few shots to fall into the bucket.”
Sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski finished with 14 points for the Warriors (5-5, 1-2) and junior forward Lily Schuetz added seven.
“Jenna Shadoski did a good job and got the free throw line for a few 3-point plays,” Asmus said. “Kids are staying positive and enjoy being around each other. Even when we’re losing, they work hard.”
Lodi’s Dylann Harington and Taylor Ripp added 11 points apiece and Schneider was 11-for-12 at the line.
LODI 61
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48
Lodi 25 36 — 61
Lakeside Lutheran 17 31 — 48
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 3 3-4 11; Milne 4 6-7 15; Ripp 2 6-8 11; Puls 2 3-4 7; Schneider 2 11-12 15; Klann 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 31-37 61.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 2 3-5 7, Shadoski 3 7-9 14, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Uecker 1 0-0 2, Stein 2 0-0 4, Liddicoat 1 1-2 4, Riesen 2 0-0 5, Paske 0 1-2 1, Murray 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 12-18 48.
3-point goals: Lo 4 (Harrington 2, Milne 1, Ripp 1); LL 6 (Slonaker 1, Shadoski 1, Raymond 1, Liddicoat 1, Riesen 1, Murray 1). Total fouls: Lo 19; LL 22. Fouled out: Slonaker.
Marshall 45Lakeside Luthran 31The shots just weren’t falling for the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team on Tuesday in a 45-31 loss to top-ranked Marshall in a Capitol Crossover at LLHS.
“We tried to be a little bit more patient and look for good shots and when we did get open shots, there were a lot of in-and-outs,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said.
Division 1 recruits Anna Lutz (22) and Laura Nickel (19) combined for all but four of the Cardinals’ (10-1) points.
Jenna Shadoski, Ava Stein and Claire Liddicoat each scored five to lead the Warriors (5-4).
Lakeside pulled within two points in the first half on 3-pointers by senior guards Maya Heckmann and Morgan Slonaker. Marshall then upped its lead to 26-18 at halftime.
MARSHALL 45
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31
Lakeside Lutheran 18 13 — 31
Marshall 26 19 — 45
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Stein 2 1-2 5, Liddicoat 2 0-0 5, Neuberger 2 0-2 4, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals — 13 1-4 31.
Marshall — Lutz 10 2-3 22, Andrews 1 0-1 2, Rateike 1 0-0 2, Nickel 9 1-4 19. Totals — 21 3-4 45.
3-point goals — M 0; LL 4 (Slonaker 1, Heckmann 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1). Total fouls — M 7; LL 12.
