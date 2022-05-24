Another year, another Badger Conference tournament title for the Waunakee boys’ golf team.
It didn’t matter that the Warriors, ranked No. 2 in the state by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin as of May 20, competed in the new Badger East Division this season, although the rest of the league didn’t make it easy on them.
“It was a very competitive division with Milton and DeForest in our division,” said Waunakee Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “We had very close victories in our four mini meets and the conference tournament at Door Creek was also a single-digit victory over both Milton and DeForest. One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to be the conference champion. Now the postseason begins, and it’s about surviving and advancing. We have a tough regional with Middleton, Madison Memorial, Verona and others in it.”
The Warriors won their fourth Badger Conference championship in a row on Tuesday, May 16, as they competed at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Waunakee took the top overall spot with the points from four conference mini meets and by virtue of winning the Badger tourney.
Auggie Johnson led the way, firing a solid 75 to place fourth, according to Zadra. As a team, Waunakee shot 307 to defeat DeForest and Milton – both of whom finished with scores of 314.
In another first for the Warriors this season, all of Waunakee’s five golfers shot in the 70s.
KC Nickel turned in a 76, good enough for sixth. Max Brud was one shot back with a 77, as he finished seventh. Brady Piazza and Jake Mann both shot 79s, tying for ninth.
“Another impressive round in the 70s this season for Jake,” said Zadra.
Following the tournament, all-conference awards were presented, as Brud and Johnson received first team honors. Piazza and Nickel both made the second team.
In preparation for the conference tourney, Waunakee’s varsity took part in The Battle at The Rock at Wild Rock Golf Club and placed second behind Holmen (296). The Warriors were runners-up with a 310.
Brud finished third with a 73, while Nickel carded a 77 and ended up 11th. Piazza (79) tied for 15th and Johnson had an 81, while Luke Wubbolding finished with a 91.
The Warriors were slated to play in the WIAA regional on Tuesday, May 23, at Odana Hills Golf Course.
Junior varsity
Waunakee’s JV Purple and Black teams competed in the JV Badger Conference Shootout at Lake Windsor CC on Monday, May 16. The Purple team of Drew Berres, Andrew Docherty, Parker Andreson, Ryan Hecht and Ryan Bassett took second place in the Badger East Tournament shooting a 364. DeForest took first place with a 351. The Black team of Kevin Schufreider, AJ Ziegler, Caleb Meffert, Austin DeAmicis and Max Miller took third place with a 366, just two strokes behind the Purple team.
Schufreider paced both Warrior teams with an 87 (with a back nine 41) and finished in fourth place. Ryan Bassett shot an 89 (with a back nine 42) and tied for fifth place. Berres tied for sixth place with a 90 and DeAmicis finished in 10th place with a 91. Other scores included Docherty’s 92. Andreson and Miler both shot 93s, with Miller carding a 43 on the back nine. Ryan Hecht and Ziegler shot 95s and Meffert shot 100.
In the final match of the season for the JV and JV Reserves, the Warriors ended the season with a victory over DeForest at Sixmile. The team of Berres, Andreson, Hecht, Quinn Miller, Max Miller and Ziegler shot a 179 and beat DeForest’s top JV team and two other DeForest JV teams and the other two Waunakee teams.
The Waunakee team of Wubbolding, Docherty, Schufreider, Bassett and DeAmicis shot a 185. They also beat all three of the DeForest teams. The Waunakee team of David Emerich, Jack Blitz, Sawyer Maly, Kaden Fisher and Caleb Meffert shot a 193 and beat all of the DeForest teams.
Wubbolding had the low score of the day shooting a 42. Berres and Docherty shot 43 and tied for second. Andreson, Hecht and Emerich shot 44 and tied for fourth place. Quinn Miller and Jack Blitz shot 48 and tied for eighth place while Max Miller and Schufreider shot 48 and tied for 11th. Waunakee golfers took 10 of the top 13 spots. Ryan Bassett, Zach Eberle and Ziegler shot 48. DeAmicis shot 52 and Kaden Fisher shot a 54. Caleb Meffert shot a 56.