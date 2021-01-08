City of Sun Prairie employees will get paid leave for COVID-19 illnesses, quarantines and other pandemic-related issues until at least mid-2021.
The city council ok’d the extension Tuesday after the federal-mandated sick leave in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) expired Dec. 31, 2020.
Regular part-time and full-time city employees will get up to 80 hours until the city emergency order is set to expire in April, Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik said. Employees won’t be able to carry over an unused 2020 COVID-19 leave benefits.
City employees can use the leave if they test positive for COVID-19, for quarantine, COVID-19 vaccine medical issues, Sukenik said. Non-emergency staff can also use the leave for childcare if the school or childcare provider has closed because of the coronavirus.
Sukenik said other municipalities have extended COVID-19 paid leave, included LaCrosse, Stoughton, Green Bay and Superior.
City employees eligible to work from home can do so if medically possible and be paid for regular hours and not counted as the COVID-19 leave.
The City of Sun Prairie closed city hall and the westside building in November and is limiting public access to virtual appointments and in-person by appointments only. The Municipal Court is taking place in-person.
