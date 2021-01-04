Children’s & Teen Services
Did you enjoy our Summer and Fall Reading Programs? We’ve got you covered for winter as well! The Winter Reading Program is Dec. 20- Feb. 28 for ages 0-18! Read 25 hours, earn a book! Register today at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.org/
Teen Book Club
Teen Book Club is intended for readers ready for Teen materials and topics. Participation is generally eighth grade and up. All meetings will be held on the first and third Wednesdays at 3 p.m. on Zoom. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register.
Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 3-4 p.m.
TWEEN Book Club
TWEEN Book Club is intended for readers in grades 6-9 and meets once a month. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. All meetings will be held on Zoom and registration is required. We will talk about a book of your choosing! Come prepared to convince us we should read the book you read. Email us if you’d like help finding a book to read. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register.
Thursday, Jan. 14 from 3-4 p.m.
Gaming with Melissa
Online Games with Melissa — Teach Melissa how to play!
Melissa wants to learn how to play Among Us! Teach her how! Game with Melissa on Fridays at 3:00. We will also play Codenames, Jackbox, and more! Registration required for each session and space is limited. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. All sessions will be held on Zoom.
Fridays from 3-4 p..m
Adult Services
Adult Winter Reading Program
Need something fun to help get you through the winter months? Join the virtual Adult Winter Reading Program, running in January and February! Register starting at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.org/. Keep warm and read on!
Book Buzz
Want to know what books are buzzing? Looking for something great to read? We’ve got you covered! Every Friday at noon, library staff are live on Facebook to share with you some of the hot books we are reading! You can also watch Book Buzz videos when it is convenient for you — past videos can be found in the Videos section of the library’s Facebook page.
Fridays at 12 noon
Dream Bus Bookmobile
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more! Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing. On-board service will not be offered. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks. Sun Prairie Dream Bus service is generously sponsored by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation.
Mondays, 4-5 p.m. C.H. Bird Elementary
No service on 1/18 in observance of MLK Day
