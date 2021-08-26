A sidewalk art project painted by local kids is educating people about how stormwater pollutions negatively impacts Dane County waterways and wildlife.
Kids from Sun Prairie YMCA Club Cardinal Day Camp painted the mural last week near the storm sewer drains off of East Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie. The project is a partnership between the Madison Area Stormwater Partnerships, Dane County, and the Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA).
The mural, that’s expected to last two years, encourages people to keep leaves, garbage, and hazardous chemicals out of stormwater drains.