Dane County extends mask mandate

Dane County’s health department has extended its mask mandate to March 1.
Public Heatlh Madison & Dane County announced the continuation of its masking requirements on Jan. 26. The order requires all people age two and older to wear face coverings indoors.
The order does allow exceptions to masking if all people in an indoor space are fully vaccinated. It also allows exceptions for eating, people who have medical conditions, and other exceptions.
Public health staff say that the surge of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant may be starting to decrease, but case numbers still remain high.
“We are certainly still seeing incredibly high rates of illness and hospitalization, however, it does appear that we have reached a plateau in this surge of cases fueled by the Omicron variant,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “This does not mean it is the time to let our guard down; we must continue to collectively take as many steps as possible to reduce risk of transmission, including masking.”
“With the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, wearing a well-fitted mask is more important now than ever,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “With the help of Public Health, we are distributing 100,000 KN95 face masks to non-profit organizations around Dane County, free of charge, which will then be shared with the community.”
Public health officials say masks should be tightly sealed around the face, kept over nose and mouth, and cloth masks can be layered over surgical masks.