Local students make deans' lists By Gazette staff Jan 28, 2022

Carthage CollegeThese local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Kenosha college:Elkhorn—Zoe Gatz and Victoria WeinfurterFootville—Erin EngleMilton—Rachel ThomasOrfordville—Lauren HammesMarquette UniversityThese area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:Edgerton—Cam HeiserElkhorn—Megan Degner, Yamila Hernandez and Camryn LukenbillMilton—Anna QuadeWhitewater—Emily MarquardtUW-Eau ClaireThese are students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:Edgerton—Gabriela de Moya-Cotter, Paige Ninmer and Zoe ThompsonElkhorn—Cade FisherEvansville—Brady DeeganMilton—Emily Hendrickson, Ashley Riesterer and Atalissa WellsWhitewater—Naomi AllenUW-OshkoshThese area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:Edgerton—Madeline Buchholz, Jessica Danks, Kelsey Lien, Lauren Radtke and Carly RebmanElkhorn—Alexandra Trombley and Jordyn WisniewskiEvansville—Kataryna Krainyk, Mackenzie Kumm and Breana SendelbachMilton—Cosette BergeronOrfordville—Hannah BrennanWalworth—Kaleigh BaxterWhitewater—Hannah Allen, James DuVal and Jazmine PetersonUW-StoutThese area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Menomonie university:Delavan—Alyssa GonzalezEdgerton—Jackson Feggestad and Andrew WilliamsElkhorn—Anna KopplinEvansville—Owen EllisMilton—Emily McNettSharon—Nayeli CoronadoWhitewater—Broderick Frye, Zach Gross, Michael Hilliger, Cassandra Hoxie and Luke RuleUW-WhitewaterThese local students were added to UW-Whitewater fall dean's listMilton—Brooklyn Reif and Keegan Schwartz