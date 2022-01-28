Carthage College

These local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at this Kenosha college:

Elkhorn—Zoe Gatz and Victoria Weinfurter

Footville—Erin Engle

Milton—Rachel Thomas

Orfordville—Lauren Hammes

Marquette University

These area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:

Edgerton—Cam Heiser

Elkhorn—Megan Degner, Yamila Hernandez and Camryn Lukenbill

Milton—Anna Quade

Whitewater—Emily Marquardt

UW-Eau Claire

These are students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:

Edgerton—Gabriela de Moya-Cotter, Paige Ninmer and Zoe Thompson

Elkhorn—Cade Fisher

Evansville—Brady Deegan

Milton—Emily Hendrickson, Ashley Riesterer and Atalissa Wells

Whitewater—Naomi Allen

UW-Oshkosh

These area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:

Edgerton—Madeline Buchholz, Jessica Danks, Kelsey Lien, Lauren Radtke and Carly Rebman

Elkhorn—Alexandra Trombley and Jordyn Wisniewski

Evansville—Kataryna Krainyk, Mackenzie Kumm and Breana Sendelbach

Milton—Cosette Bergeron

Orfordville—Hannah Brennan

Walworth—Kaleigh Baxter

Whitewater—Hannah Allen, James DuVal and Jazmine Peterson

UW-Stout

These area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at this Menomonie university:

Delavan—Alyssa Gonzalez

Edgerton—Jackson Feggestad and Andrew Williams

Elkhorn—Anna Kopplin

Evansville—Owen Ellis

Milton—Emily McNett

Sharon—Nayeli Coronado

Whitewater—Broderick Frye, Zach Gross, Michael Hilliger, Cassandra Hoxie and Luke Rule

UW-Whitewater

These local students were added to UW-Whitewater fall dean’s list

Milton—Brooklyn Reif and Keegan Schwartz

