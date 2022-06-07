Contractors have now broken ground and started construction on a new village hall building in Deerfield on West Nelson Street.
Deerfield Village Board members, village staff and hired contractors marked the start of the construction project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 6.
The new village hall building will be 5,400 square feet set on village-owned land adjacent to Firemen’s Park, the Deerfield Public Library and the Deerfield Post Office.
At the groundbreaking, Village President Greg Frutiger said that he hopes the project will attract future development to Deerfield, bring in contractors on other projects and encourage future growth in the village.
“May this be the start of other projects,” agreed Gary Wieczorek, a former village board member who sits on the village’s Municipal Needs Committee. Wieczorek added that he hopes to see future projects nearby the new village hall site, like further community center expansion, or projects involving the public library and the post office.
“I hope this is a fresh start for the village,” he added.
Village administrator Liz McCredie thanked village board members for moving forward with the project.
“I’d just like to thank the village for approving this to go forward,” she said.
“I’ve been with the village for many, many years, actually it’ll be 36 in July, and this has been talked about for at least over 20 years,” McCredie said. “It’s a very exciting time.”
The decision to build a new village hall at this site was a contentious one, due to the project’s $2.7 million total price tag.
The village board approved the project in early May in a 4-3 split vote, with three board members dissenting due to high costs, concern over size and feelings of mis-prioritization.
The village brought on construction contractors Corporate Contractors Inc. of Beloit, choosing the company out of four possible bids, and Jim Gersich, of Dimension IV design group of Madison, is architect for the village hall project.