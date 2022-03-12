Currently I am the secretary for the Friends of the Deerfield Library and when my children were in Elementary School I was PTO president for 2 terms.
Current and past community involvement
I am one of the middle school track coaches since 2019, 7th Grade volleyball in 2021, and coached 2 years of Deerfield on the Run, a 4th-6th grade running program. I also volunteer at countless concessions, clean up and for various kids sports and school events.
Years I have resided in the Deerfield area
My husband and I purchased a home in Deerfield in 2007 and have been enjoying our quiet town since then.
Occupation
I have just hit my 20 year anniversary this past January with American Family Insurance and currently part of the AFIC claims group assisting customers with their home and auto claims.
What I like best about living in Deerfield
I like living in Deerfield because I feel safe letting my kids walk and bike around town. I live close to the Glacial drumlin trail and have been working from home for 10 years, and its amazing how many people are walking around enjoying the quiet day.
The greatest challenge currently facing Deerfield
It would be nice to have a grocery store, and possibly other food and business needs.
Deerfield’s greatest strength
Deerfield likes to welcome new businesses. We are excited when something opens and would like to use them instead of traveling to the next town over.
My future vision for the Deerfield area as a citizen and an elected official
I would like to see some growth to both the population of Deerfield and to the business in Deerfield.
Anything else I would like to add
My main goal for running is to give some diversity to the board and represent school aged parents in Deerfield.