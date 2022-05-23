Monona Grove School District unveiled their solar array on the High School building not with a ribbon cutting ceremony, but a cable cutting ceremony on May 21.
The district’s solar array is the largest solar array on any K-12 building in the state, for now. Other districts, including Lake Geneva, are already working on implementing similar projects on a larger scale, according to MGSD board member and sustainability committee chair, Peter Sobol.
But, the project was undertaken with the goal that other districts would follow suit, according to Sobol and sustainability committee member Teresa Radermacher.
“We don’t just want to put solar on our building, we want to help every school do the same thing,” Radermacher said.
Both Maria Redmond, Director of Wisconsin’s Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, and Kathy Kuntz, Director of Dane County’s Office Energy and Climate Change, thanked the district for “being a leader” in renewable energy.
The county’s climate action plan, which aims “achieve a 50% in emissions by 2030, according to Kuntz, relies on people being leaders, as “solar is contagious.”
“There are actually research studies that say when solar gets installed, more solar gets installed,” Kuntz said. “The best predictor of a resident installing solar is that someone in their neighborhood has installed solar. An installation like this can inspire businesses, residents and other school districts to follow your lead.”
Those who attended the event were able to view the panels from two different science classrooms, with student volunteers leading tours. The panels cover about two-thirds of the high school’s roof.
While the MGSD array is not yet functional due to supply chain issues, they were designed to provide about 845 megawatt hours of power each year – about half of the building's electrical usage. The panels are also expected to save the district $1.5 million over the array’s lifetime, while also reducing harmful coal-related air emissions, including:
over 44,000 pounds of smog-producing nitrogen oxide emissions
5,400 pounds of particulate emissions
2.8 pounds of mercury emissions
and 31,000 tons of carbon dioxide
The savings comes during a time when school’s budgets remain tight, with no sign of increased funding. Natalie Nielsen, a MGHS physics teacher, explained that the savings will allow the district to cut spending without “taking away their [students’] education,” while also increasing their learning opportunities.
“There's ways that each one of our core classes like physics, chemistry and biology can already integrate the solar panels into the curriculum,” Nielsen said. “Then, we have classes like environmental science, that will probably start to use the panels a lot more and spend more time talking about the energy that's produced and where it's going to and all that stuff.”