The process of draining the pool began Monday, marking the end of the old Milton High School pool.
Draining the pool takes about two days to complete, according to school district director of building and grounds Stephen Schantz.
“We can only drain the pool when we are on site to monitor it,” he said.
As part of a $59.9 million referendum approved by voters in April 2019, the old pool space will become part of the new event entrance and an expanded commons area.
The original plan was to close the pool March 1, he said.
“With the way the sports seasons have changed around because of COVID, we were able to close the pool and get started on those renovations a month earlier than anticipated,” he said.
The new pool continues to be on track to be completed and open in late May, Schantz said.
MHS Junior Ryker Bailey, heading to the state to compete in the 100-yard butterfly Saturday, is practicing Fort Atkinson High School. The girls swim team when its season begins also will practice in Fort Atkinson.
“As long as we have a place to go, we’ll make the best of it,” said coach Lindsey Hassenfelt, who coaches both the boys and girls.
On Friday, the last practice for the boys team, James Axe acknowledged he would miss the pool.
He took swim lessons there at a young age and last year, as a sophomore, he joined the boys swim team.
“It’s like the best experience of my high school experience so far,” he said. “I love the people in it with me. It’s been a really fun place to hang out and swim at.”
Sophomore Gavin Bartels remembers going to the pool at age 4.
“It’s been a long journey in this pool,” he said. “It’s going to be nice to get a new pool but it’s going to be sad to see this one go.”
Tom Lieder, who in 2013 retired after coaching the boys swim team for 42 years and stepped in to help in 2017-18, was at the pool last week for the final home swim meet.
“That was kind of bitter sweet for me knowing that I have seen a lot of swimmers, a lot of swim teams go through this pool,” he said.
In addition to coaching the boys, he also coached the girls team at MHS for 17 years.
“Everybody thinks of me as a coach but I really liked swim lessons,” said the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee.
“My main goal was to see that nobody would drown in Milton. I just wanted everybody to be a successful swimmer one way or another.”
A physical education teacher, Lieder created the Swim in Gym program and introduced swimming to third-graders who had never been to a pool.
The pool to him meant many things, he said. Among them: goals met, a young child swim for the first time and state championships in 2010 and 2011.
“It meant working with some fine young people, lifeguards, swim coaches, swim lesson instructors,” he said.
Prior to accepting a job in the Milton School District, he remembers going to the different schools with Superintendent Jon Platts. “He showed me the pool and I was sold,” said Lieder, who retired as a physical education teacher in 2007.
The pool for Lieder, like many swimmers, coaches, instructors, lifeguards and volunteers, became a second home.
In 1972 Lieder started the Milton Marlins to be a feeder program for the high school team.
“That was a big thing for me – and for our pool,” he said. “It brought in lots of numbers. Lots of kids.”
The pool brought together children, parents, grandparents – all ages.
For the mile swim on July 4, he said, “You’d have kids from 6 to 75.”
From water aerobics to parent-tot lessons and all swim levels, he said, “I think most of them got a good experience at Milton High School pool.”
Bridgette Alexander, assistant coach on the University at Buffalo swimming and diving staff, got her start at the MHS. It’s where she took swim lessons and where she went to high school.
“It’s kind of where I found myself,” she said. “Without the pool, who knows what sport I would have played.”
She has no doubt she would have played a sport, but said, “I probably wouldn’t have gotten as far in an athletic career as swimming has gotten me.”
Because of swimming, she said she want to college for free. Swimming World Magazine highlights her achievements, which include a bronze in the 200-meter backstroke at the 2017 World University Games in Taiwan and being a US Olympic Trials finalist in 2016.
Like others, though she does not live in Milton, she’s glad there will be a new pool.
“I’m very happy that the community sees the value in swimming because it changed my life,” she said. “Coming from a small town, Milton, Wisconsin, I got to travel around the world to compete in swimming. That’s something I will be forever grateful for.”
Friends of the Milton Pool President Jenny Quade also learned to swim at MHS. She was a Milton Marlin, lifeguard, instructor and coach. She grew up two blocks from the pool.
“Going to the pool was the thing to do in the summer,” she said.
The pool to Quade and to her daughter meant learning to swim, recreation, competition, birthday parties and cooling off on a hot summer day.
“My pool will always be the old pool. That’s where all my experiences were. The new pool will be nice and I will love it and I will visit it but my heart will be with the new pool. I saw my daughter grow up in that pool. The old pool will always have my heart but I’m really jazzed about this new pool.”
