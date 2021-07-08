The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team was unable to come up with the offensive fireworks in its Northern Section East Division game with visiting Ashton last Saturday.
Ashton blanked Waunakee 3-0 on the Fourth of July.
The loss snapped Waunakee’s two-game win streak. The local squad fell to 4-3 in the East Division.
Waunakee matched Ashton in the hit column with seven, but the local team was unable to push any runs across the plate.
Ashton got all the offense it would need in the opening inning. Luke Ballweg had a run-scoring single in the top of the first.
Waunakee had a great chance to score in the bottom of the first. Misha Capaul, Jarrett Fueger and Dane Luebke opened the frame with consecutive singles. But, Ashton got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a ground ball.
Brady Ziegler smacked a single to centerfield to score Cooper Holewinski to put Ashton up 2-0 in the top of the third inning.
Ashton added an insurance run in the top of the fourth inning. Chris Miller came around to score on a double by Holewinski.
Waunakee tried to answer in the bottom of the fourth. But they were unable to score after back-to-back base hits by Zach Stoffels and Adam Acker.
The local Home Talent squad had just one base runner, a walk by Noah Dixon in the sixth, in the final five innings.
Luebke and Acker both collected two hits for Waunakee, while Capaul, Fueger and Stoffels had one each.
Bryce Bieri pitched the first seven innings for Waunakee and took the loss. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Acker had three strikeouts and a walk in two innings of relief.
Holewinski and Ben Collier paced Ashton with two hits apiece.
Derrick Rothwell pitched a complete-game shutout for Ashton. He struck out 11 batters, while walking just one.
Waunakee will be back at home this Sunday with a 1 p.m. game Northern Section game with Cazenovia.