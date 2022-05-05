The village of McFarland will be receiving ten BCycle electric bicycles this summer, as part of a pilot program with the Madison-based cycling company.
The McFarland Village Board decided on April 25 to kick off a pilot program with Madison BCycle to install a docking station with ten bicycles at McDaniel Park this summer.
BCycle is a Madison-based cycling company, partnering with Trek, that provides electric bicycles, which can be checked out and ridden across Madison. Bikes are kept and returned to docking stations spread across the isthmus and city of Madison.
BCycle is looking to add a docking station in McFarland, and ten electric cycles, for a trial period in 2021.
The pilot program would run until October, said Sayer Larson, the village’s parks superintendent. A docking station, and a 10 foot by 26 foot concrete pad to house the station, would be installed in early June, at no cost to the village.
After the pilot program, the village and Bcycle will both decide whether to continue the program.
If the service continues, the bicycles would cost the village a $5,000 operating fee per year, and a $1,600 one time fee for each docking station.
Board members expressed support for the move, saying a pilot program would allow community members to try the service, and the village could decide later whether to continue. They added that it would be a good step toward accessibility in the village.
Village president Carolyn Clow called it “low risk to the village” with “potentially high value.”
It’s “worth a shot, worth doing while Trek still has interest in bringing this location out here,” she added.
Board member Edward Wreh expressed support for the move, saying it could be a good use of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and help with transportation in the village.
“This helps close some of those gaps,” He said, and “help make it a little bit easier for people who may not have a bike.”
Wreh questioned whether McDaniel Park was the best location for the docking station. He also said he’d like to see multiple locations in McFarland, to allow for people to go from station to station.
Village administrator Matt Schuenke, and Larson, replied that while McDaniel Park wasn’t the village’s first choice for location, it served a need for BCycle to connect to the Lower Yahara River Trail, and to be in close proximity to the city of Madison.
Schuenke and Larson added they could see a Bcycle station being valuable closer to downtown, with added parking and access to commercial businesses.
Larson added that there was potential concern about congestion at McDaniel Park, with parking and programming.
The village of McFarland would be “one of their first (stations) outside the city of Madison locations,” Clow added. There’s “not a lot to lose from the village side. If we want to continue, it’s a small investment from the village side. And if we don’t want to continue, we don’t have to.”
“I see this as being something that could extend into McFarland in the future,” said board member Chris St. Clair, adding that the program is “inexpensive for us in the long run.”