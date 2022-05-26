Senior Gabe Lee has been chosen by the McFarland Optimist Club as the May Senior of the Month for McFarland High School.
Lee is the child of Aileen Swan, Kevin Swan and Erik Lee, and has participated in several extracurricular activities. Lee is most committed to baseball, and hopes to pursue baseball in the future. Lee coaches youth baseball and wiffle ball camps over the summer. Lee also works at Rock 'n Rolz Sandwich Company as a manager, and is a member of National Honor Society.
Lee has earned several honors, including being chosen for National Honor Society for two years, and being selected for High Honor Roll. Lee is also a member of all-conference Honor Band, and recently represented at the Rock Valley Conference Top 10 recognition ceremony.
Lee was nominated for the award by McFarland High School Spanish teacher Cheyenne Bonincontri.
“Gabe exemplifies all the attitudes and behaviors that we want our Spartans to have. In class, he is always engaged and on task. He pushes himself and his classmates to be better and to continue improving. He is always and available to help teachers, friends, and other students with whatever they might need help with. His respect, engagement, ambition, and work ethic reflect exactly what it is to be a Spartan,” Bonincontri said.
Lee plans to play baseball next year, but hasn't committed to a college or university. Lee plans to major in athletic training, and hopes to become an athletic trainor for a major college or professional sports team.
*To nominate a McFarland High School Senior as an Optimist Senior of the Month, contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download further information.