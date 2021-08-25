The Joint Rock Lake Committee (JRLC) was created by both the Town and the City of Lake Mills in 1998 to advise them on issues concerning Rock Lake. The committee has three town members and two city members.
For this term, the committee is focusing on these priorities:
• Recommend ways to ensure a safe and enjoyable recreation environment on the lake for all users (motorized boating, paddle sports, sailing, open water swimming, fishing and passive users) through education and enforcement while minimizing any negative ecological impacts to the lake.
• Propose methods to prevent new aquatic invasive species (AIS) from entering Rock Lake.
• Encourage practices that reduce the delivery of pollutants including sediment and phosphorus to the lake and watershed from the City and Town’s roads, construction and shoreland alteration.
• Revisit JRLC’s role in implementing the practices recommended in the 2014 Montgomery report for restoring the ditch upstream from the Miljala Channel.
The committee meets on the second Thursday of the month in the Community Room of the City Bldg. Everyone is welcome to attend. Agendas can be found on the town website at https://townoflakemills.org. If there are issues that you would like the committee to address, feel free to share your ideas with a committee member, which can be found online at https://townoflakemills.org/lake-committee/.