Construction bids for the reconstruction of South Winnequah Road came in lower than expected, Monona city officials said at a recent city council meeting.
The city of Monona received three bids in late March for an excavation and paving project on South Winnequah Road that’s been in the works since at least 2021.
The updated design recommendation, known as option three, would include the addition of a five-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road, a mill and overlay of the pavement, re-striped buffered bike lanes, removal of bump-outs, removal of street parking on the west-side of the road, speed humps and curb and driveway replacements.
Dan Stephany, the city’s public works director, shared the financial breakdown of the lowest bid at city council on April 4 for a first read. The project is now making its way through several city committees, and will return in front of city council on April 18.
Wolf Paving & Excavating of Madison was the lowest bidder on the project, with a base bid of $891,700. The plans also include a bid alternate for a mill and overlay program of $86,800.
Stephany shared that the additional project costs include about $103,000 for observation of the project, about $150,000 allotted for a 15% contingency, $57,000 budgeted for final design, and $20,000 for archaeological review and testing services.
Total project costs, at this point, line up to about $1.22 million, Stephany said. The city has about $158,000 left in balance, he said, which may go toward landscaping costs or project overruns if needed.
The funding for the project is coming both from the capitol budget and the city’s street maintenance and repair account. The city earmarked about $1.35 million for the total project in 2021.
The city went through several iterations of plans for the reconstruction, eyeing possible multi-use paths, sidewalks and one-way configurations.
The proposal will return to city council on April 18.
No Mow May
In other matters, the council began considering changing city ordinances to allow people to participate in a growing effort called “No Mow May” where residents don’t mow their lawns in the month of May, in order to protect the habitats of pollinators.
The city has an ordinance restricting grass height to 8 inches, but that ordinance restricts people’s participation in the sustainability effort.
Alder Nancy Moore suggested having city entities like the sustainability committee, public works department and parks department consider participating in “No Mow May” as well. Several committees are working on education on the sustainability practice.