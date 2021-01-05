The Milton High boys swimming team laid a solid foundation for the winter season Monday.
The Red Hawks had strong showings all around, according to head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt, in a 94-74 loss in a dual meet against DeForest.
“Overall, this was a great first meet; it is great seeing the team back in action,” Hassenfelt said. “I cannot wait to see what more is to come in the future.”
Ryker Bailey won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.23 seconds and was second in the 100 butterfly.
Erik Schultz won the 200 free in 2:06.35 and was second in the 500 free.
James Axe won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.21 and was second in the 200 individual medley.
“Rider Jarzen had an awesome 100 free, with his best time,” Hassenfelt said. “Justin Chowaniec had an awesome 50 free, as well. Erik Schultz won the 200 free by out-touching the kid from DeForest, and Alex Evans had a great meet.”
Milton is scheduled to swim against McFarland on Thursday.
DEFOREST 94, MILTON 74
200 medley relay—DeForest 1:52.65, Milton 1:54.72. 200 free—Schultz 2:06.35. 200 IM—Zak Nowakowski (D) 2:21.63, 2. James Axe (M), 2:39.76. 50 free—Ryker Bailey (M) 25.23, 3. Andrew Jeffson (M) 26.19. 100 fly—Ferris Wolf (D) 58.41, 2. Bailey 1:06.66. 100 free—Dylan King (D) 55.18, 2. Jarzen 55.41. 500 free—Nowakowski 5:39.51, 2. Schultz 5:39.57. 200 free relay—DeForest 1:42.63, Milton 1:46.30. 100 back—Wolf 1:04.10. 100 breaststroke—Axe 1:16.21. 400 free relay—DeForest 4:17.08, Milton 4:59.80.
