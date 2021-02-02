Leeanna Wood, 51, Milton, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Alvina E. Hundley, 89, Milton, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Swifthaven Community, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

William Crandall Baum Sr., 96, Milton, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home. Private services were held Monday, Jan. 25, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

