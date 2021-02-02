Leeanna Wood, 51, Milton, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alvina E. Hundley, 89, Milton, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Swifthaven Community, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
William Crandall Baum Sr., 96, Milton, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home. Private services were held Monday, Jan. 25, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.