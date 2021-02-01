As I sit here at the keyboard, I am very literally displaying the definition of poor time management skills. Writing is something I thoroughly enjoy, yet I put it off to the last minute (which has become an unfortunate habit).
Unintentional procrastination is what I like to call it when I think, “I’ll have time later.” Later comes and truthfully, opportunity never follows.
We do that with so many things we love, don’t we? Always thinking we’ll get to it later, the list of “I used to…” adds up faster than we care to admit. I used to enjoy cooking; now, I whip together a semi-homemade dinner like my life depends on it and never really take the time to let it be pleasurable. I used to read – a lot. I have boxes of books because I enjoy turning real paper pages with my fingers. Now, if it didn’t hit my email inbox or make it to Google news alerts, it’s not happening.
To-do lists are the bible when it comes to time management and they’re something I absolutely dread. Is this an hourly list? Daily? Do I put everything I need to get done on it and then get as far as I can? I over think and then ultimately make one that’s 10 pages too long or give up all together.
The good news is that according to Psychology Today, I’m doing it all wrong. “Time Management is not about having all of those things done; it’s about having enough time for what matters most to you.” Psychology Today goes on to say, “By managing your time in a more efficient way, not only you will get the right things done, but you’ll also have enough time to relax, de-stress and breathe more freely.” (See (www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/time-management for more information.)
If you’re anything like me, procrastination comes in one of two ways:
1. Forced pauses of productivity because you’ll go crazy if you don’t just STOP. As my father likes to say, this is when I’m “burning the candle at both ends.” I force a break and do something that allows mybrain to shut off (binge-worthy reality TV or Facebook scrolls) but ultimately feel guilty and morestressed because I delayed work that needs to be done.
2. I incorrectly prioritize tasks or worse, don’t allocate enough time to complete them start-to-finish. These are the days I have the best of intentions and work my tail off but still finish short.
So, what if we didn’t have to force the pause and could actually create one to enjoy? Better time management has a long list of rewards. Improving things like relationships, work success, self-awareness and even your mental health can all be the result of redefining your priorities. Here’s the plan:
1. Log your time in a journal. Keep track of what you do for an entire week. Much like creating a budget, you have to know where your time is going if you’re going to manage it better.
2. Set some boundaries. We’ve heard it before, it’s OK to say NO. If you’re overly task-ambitious or a people-pleaser, this is probably the most important step you’ll need to make. You are one person, not 10.
3. Define your priorities on a short list, letting them be big and even broad – just not vague. Be clear in the things you need to do. Sometimes we don’t think things like self-care or quality time belong on this list, they absolutely do!
4. Eliminate distractions and set yourself up for success. Begin with the hardest, most complicated task and don’t be afraid to re-prioritize responsibilities as you make progress. This is real life and it’s constantly changing. We have to bend and flex if we want to be successful.
I’d like to think I have it all figured out but as we know, actions speak louder than words. We have to put in the work to create the new habits and routines that will ultimately improve our lives. One step at a time is a great way to start but with better time management, you’ll be up to quick strides before you know it!
Check this link out for some extra tips from Toggl Track, which provides time tracking and productivity tools, at: https://toggl.com/track/time-management-tips/
