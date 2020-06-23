As athletics departments across Wisconsin approach July, plans are coming together for the 30-day period of activity outlined by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association when it canceled spring sports for the 2020 season.
Deerfield and Cambridge athletic departments plan to work together to provide opportunities for athletes to practice and compete during the 30-day window, according to Deerfield athletic director Matt Polzin.
“We don’t have any grand ambitions for July and I think that is why everyone at school — school board and administrators — was OK with trying to utilize the 30 days,” Polzin said. “I would imagine a lot of the conferences that decided not to officially use the 30-day period said no based on the logistical headaches it would cause even in a normal summer.”
Each of the four sports — track and field, softball, soccer and baseball — have different limitations associated with the coronavirus pandemic. For that reason, the tentative schedules for each sport fit into different timelines and have varied levels of conventional competition.
The track and field program plans to have “a handful of practices” leading up to a meet on Wednesday, July 15, at Deerfield with Cambridge and Johnson Creek competing. After a few more practices, Polzin said the teams are hoping to have a second meet on Tuesday, July 21 at a location to be determined.
For baseball, the goal is to start practice the week of July 13. Baseball games are not permitted according to Dane County guidelines, so the team is hoping to be able to have practices with hopes of games being permitted later in the month. Polzin said the team was hoping to play a doubleheader against rival-Cambridge and maybe one or two other games.
Polzin said the softball season was a challenge to put together from a high school team perspective as many of the players compete in club tournaments on weekends.
“We had plans to play in a Wednesday night league, but until games are allowed in Dane County,” Polzin said, “those plans are in limbo since that was slated to start earlier in July.”
Polzin emphasized that these plans are all tentative based on Dane County guidelines, public health and overall safety.
