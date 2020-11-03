Incumbent Democrat Jimmy Anderson has defeated challenger Phil Anderson by a wide margin in Assembly District 47.

Jimmy Anderson won 74.9% of the vote to his Republican opponent's 25%.

Assembly District 47 covers eastern Madison, McFarland and parts of the southern Madison metro area, including Fitchburg, where Jimmy Anderson is from.

His opponent Phil Anderson, former chair of the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin, is also from Fitchburg.

Jimmy Anderson received just over 69% of the vote in his first general election, 2016, defeating Adam Dahl.

Tags

Load comments