The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers was awarded the prestigious Partners of Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Wisconsin Award for Volunteer Excellence (WAVE) at the annual WHA State Convention held Oct. 5-6.
Each year, volunteer organizations across the state compete for the WAVE award, which recognizes volunteer programs whose work directly furthers the mission of the institution they serve. One WAVE award is given in each category: community service, fundraising, in-service, community outreach and/or collaboration, and public policy and advocacy.
“We’re excited and proud to have won the WAVE award in the fundraising category for our RE•TAG•IT Thrift Shop, a store that promotes responsible reuse and repurposing of items,” said Sue Kumlien, volunteer board president. “RE•TAG•IT is a special program for our volunteers, as it provides affordable merchandise to members of the community while raising funds to support health system improvements.”
In addition, the volunteers raised help fund equipment for Mercyhealth hospitals in Janesville and Lake Geneva, scholarships to students studying in a health care field, Wigs for Patients, hospice programs and the House of Mercy Homeless Center.
The thrift shop is also dedicated to helping at-risk populations, with programs that include providing home furnishing, accessories and clothing vouchers for House of Mercy Homeless Center residents making a fresh start.
Donations to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center Hospitality House provide lodging for out-of-town family members of hospital patients.
Semi-annual donations to various charities in need, such as Act of Kindness, a nonprofit organization that helps those in need by providing free clothing, shoes, toys, dishes, linens and household goods.
In total, the Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers has donated over $500,000 in thrift shop proceeds since its first thrift shop opened in 1983.