Those looking for way to stay active and meet new people might want to try pickleball, but be warned: once you start, they say it’s hard to stop.
“So many people, when they start playing, they just catch the bug,” said Sue McDade.
McDade is the community services director for the Village of Waunakee and oversees the village’s community center and its parks and recreation department.
Like Waunakee, as new subdivisions are built in other communities throughout the United States, often the parks include pickleball courts. McDade noted that retirement villages often include sets of 40 courts.
In other places, tennis courts, both indoors and out, are easily converted to pickleball courts to accommodate the rising numbers of players, and the courts find their way indoors as YMCAs and community centers like Waunakee’s stripe the gymnasium floors and set up nets.
The sport is appealing to for a number of reason, players say.
“It’s such a fun way to exercise and it’s social,” said Julie Fiebig of the Janesville Pickleball Club. “I have a lot of friends of all ages. We enjoy meeting up usually in the morning and playing games. It’s such an addictive sport.”
Pickleball is a little bit tennis, a little bit ping pong. Like tennis, it’s played on a court, not a table. But like ping pong, paddles are used, and pickleballs are more similar to smallish wiffleballs than anything.
The game is fast and played on a court about one-third the size of a tennis court.
Fiebig said her father introduced her to the game in the 1980s when she was in high school. She didn’t care for it much then, but as an adult, she began playing again and it became fun.
People usually begin by contacting their community’s park and recreation department or local health club to take lessons.
“You don’t need to be an athlete or anything to play,” Fiebig said.
The sport is gaining momentum. Fiebig and the Janesville Pickleball Club introduced the game in Evansville in August.
“I was amazed at how many people came out, kids and seniors,” she said.
Because the courts are smaller than tennis courts, pickleball requires less running and wear and tear on the joints, Fiebig said. It’s also less expensive to play than other sports, she added.
McDade called the game “wildly popular.” Waunakee’s community center puts out a schedule each season for players to sign up, and they also offer pickleball lessons. McDade and others note because it’s mainly played in a doubles format, it’s social.
“You play a game and it only takes 15 or 20 minutes. Then it’s somebody else’s turn,” McDade said.
Pete Matiash teaches a pickleball class for the Waunakee Village Center. He said he was playing ping pong when he decided to try pickleball. Not until he played in the Wisconsin Senior games did he discover all the strategy that could go into the game.
Pickleball email lists go out to about 100 people each day for the courts he plays on, and pick-up games are scheduled.
“There’s a real core of people who come up. You play a game, mix it up, other people come in. It’s very fluid,” Matiash said.
Matiash said the rules are easy to learn. Players must serve underhand, and the ball must bounce in each kitchen before is returned. Rules also indicate the play boundaries, position of players and scoring.
The game not only keeps the players active, but sharpens hand-eye coordination skills, Matiash said. He advises his students to try to see the ball hit the paddle as they learn to better control it, he said. And as players improve, they can employ different strategies.
After teaching players basic serving skills and some strategies, he encourages them to “just get out and play, play, play,” Matiash said.
“It’s a great game for recreational purposes. If you want to get competitive, you can,” he said.
Fiebig said friends turned to her to begin the Janesville Pickleball Club Facebook Page and offer events and she’s become an ambassador for the sport.
“They do say it’s the fastest growing sport in the nation. It’s all over; it’s international; it’s rural; it’s in the cities. It’s an addictive sport that’s also social and competitive,” she said.
In the Dane County region, the Capital Area Pickleball Association provides information about lessons and tournaments at its website, https://www.capareapb.com.
For a listing of places to play statewide, visit www.pickleballwi.com.