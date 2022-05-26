Student voice – something that needs to be valued, encouraged and listened to in order to make life better for everyone in our schools. Our schools have provided many opportunities for students to have a voice and also a variety of formats for them to share their voices. One of these formats is through Natural Circles of Support (NCOS), which has been in our district for four years.
In collaboration with a community and academic partner, the McFarland School District received a $1,000,000 grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program (WPP) at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in 2020. This project was one of six (6) grants funded and selected for their potential to create conditions, systems, and policy solutions that advance health equity and lead to equitable and sustainable improvements in health. This grant, which covers a period of five years, has five (5) basic goals:
Goal 1: Lead mentoring circles for students. These circles are to give and receive support for our African-American students; to develop positive school identities and engagement; to have students take part in collective problem solving and to work together for positive school change. Currently we have facilitators from NCOS working with students in three of our four buildings – Waubesa Intermediate School, Indian Mound Middle School and McFarland High School.
Goal 2: Empower a staff leadership team to guide the deep inquiry process and interpret data; define the focus and role of NCOS in the district; provide guidance on how to align NCOS with other equity initiatives; guide the implementation and evaluation of NCOS; and connect to the full staff to foster investment and ownership throughout the District.
Goal 3: Engage in district-wide inquiry to highlight the perspectives of students and reach a shared understanding of what contributes to disparities; decide on the initial focus of systems change; form a theory of change to guide decisions and incorporate evaluative feedback; develop a work plan and timeline; and put in key structures and processes to support the work.
Goal 4: Develop and implement seminars and communities of practice to build learning communities to collaborate, sustain the co-learning and mutual support among staff and across districts.
Goal 5: Engage families and the community to form partnerships with the district to improve family-staff communication and connections; understanding of families’ needs by staff; understanding of school practices and policies that disproportionately affect Black/African American students; and develop and participate in common activities in support of student outcomes.
The McFarland School District, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Natural Circles of Support have been working collaboratively to help our African-American students and their families find their voice in our school district. This project is one of several equity initiatives the McFarland School District is working on to make certain that our schools are accepting and supportive of all students and their families and to help address any systemic barriers that might be in place that have a negative impact on our students, staff and families.
The partnership between the District, UW-Madison and NCOS are now working on our Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the 2022-2023 school year. This MOA outlines the roles and responsibilities of each of the parties and our goals for the upcoming year. Once the new MOA is completed it will be shared, discussed and approved by the Board of Education during the upcoming months.
One of the draft MOA goals is to train school staff and possibly students to be able to act as facilitators for our student circles. We hope to have everyone trained and these circles be in place so that they can continue once the grant has been completed. Another goal of the grant is to determine if the supports and policies that we put in place for the support of African-American students and their families can be replicated in other school districts. We believe that the goals of the grant coincide with the overarching goals of the District and will fit into our strategic planning goals dealing with equity and diversity.
Good things are happening throughout our District. Good things happen because good people are working to help students and their families find their voices and achieve their dreams.