Parking Lot Bingo
Join us on April 8 and 16 at 1:30 PM for Parking Lot Bingo! All you need to do is come over to our parking lot and park in a marked stall. As you come in the lot you will be given instructions and a paper Bingo Sheet with games on it (bring along something to put under the paper bingo sheet). You will also be given a dauber to use if you don’t have one. There is no cost to play Bingo. At 1:30 we will start calling the numbers over your car radio (the radio station –90.3FM.) This information will be on your instruction sheet when you drive in. When you have a Bingo just beep your horn or wave your arms and someone will come over to your car with your winnings. We will have cash winners (but don’t expect any big bills!!!). You have to stay in your car the whole time so everyone stays safe.
+++Bingo will be cancelled IF it is too cold, windy or snowing. Just too tough for staff!
Book or Puzzle Exchange
Our library is open. Feel free to come in anytime from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. We have several new books and puzzles to choice from. You do not have to check them out just bring them back when you are done. You do need to wear a mask when you are in the building.
Painting with Katie
Katie is going to have a small group of people work on a Flower painting. You can pick whatever color you would like to paint the flowers. The class is on Friday, April 9 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. There is a cost payable to Katie that day. Class will be limited to 6 people and everyone has to wear a mask and maintain a distance from each other. Sign up at the receptionist desk (608-868-3500). Katie will provide all the paints, canvas, brushes, etc. that you will need.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.
