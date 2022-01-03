Week of 12/27-1/2

MONDAY, DEC. 27-

Monday Major - Clayton Buss, 719

TUESDAY, DEC. 28-

NFL - Heath Haug, 712; Sean Serfort, 710; Tim Vils, 676; Eric Hewitt, 675; Paul Kenyon, 668; Steven Reiber, 660; Jeff Thompson, 652; Rick Munz, 650; Barb Gaffney, 592; Sherri Seefeldt, 580.

Big Ten – Paul Fischer, 694; Matt Hamen, 683; Manny Turrubiartes, 670; Rick Munz, 664; Michaels Powers, 631; Cher Breunig, 629.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29-

Eagles - Jim Nguyen, 718; Tez Stevenson, 714; Chris Chesemore, 650; CJ Dennis, 643.

Mens Rec - Jon Rappe, 657; Joel Wade, 657; Ryan Hoagland, 656.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30-

Columbia Groundball - Jeromey Hodsdon, 803; Gabe Callies, 750; Andrew Olson, 709; Brian Byrd, 684; Shawn Meyer, 670; Mike Callies, 661.

Coachz Classic - Jimmy Nguyen, 745; Nate Smith, 729; Cliff Kassy, 704; Nick Powers, 700; Pete Yelk, 698; Curtis Rauls, 698; Chad Baker, 698; Scott Erickson, 696; Heath Coenen, 685; Dave Lehr, 677; Rick Munz, 672; Jim Knudtson, 669; Chris Casson, 668; Gregg Williams, 663; Craig Oren, 663; Dustin Miesel, 658; Brittany Pollentier, 653; Kaitlin Flathau, 651; Mike Krachey, 650.

