Years of hard work both on and off the volleyball court paid off for Milton’s Jordan Karlen when the Red Hawk standout recently signed a letter of intent to play at Tennessee Tech.
Karlen, a four-year varsity player for Milton, said a visit to the Tennessee Tech campus in Cookville, Tenn. sealed the deal for her.
“I had a chance to meet some of the players and staff, and see the facilities,” Karlen said.
Tennessee Tech also has a good exercise science program, which is what Karlen wants to pursue as her educational program.
A lot of college volleyball recruiting happens at the club level these days, and that was the case for Karlen as well. She’s been playing for Capital VB out of Madison since 2013, and coach Michael Lopez was at her signing ceremony to support a longtime player.
“We’ve known for awhile that Jordan had what it took to go DI,” Lopez said.
Karlen is one of several players from Capital who earned NCAA Division I scholarships this season, Lopez added.
With the high school season now concluded, Karlen will soon begin her final club campaign.
Milton volleyball coach Kaitlin Lundeen said Karlen was a leader both and off the court for the Red Hawks.
“She’s been a big part of the program for us,” Lundeen said.
The Golden Eagles compete in the Ohio Valley Conference, which also includes Austin Peay; Belmont; Eastern Illinois; Morehead State; Murray State; Southeast Missouri State; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville; Tennessee State; and the University of Tennessee at Martin.