Letter to the editor: Sarah Smith endorsement

I’m writing to strongly encourage our community to support the re-election of Supervisor Sarah Smith to the 24th District of the Dane County Board of Supervisors. From the get-go, Sarah has been serving our community in a number of capacities including as a member of Monona’s Sustainability Committee, volunteering at events, and actively advocating any number of issues which would move Monona forward. Sarah has been a successful supervisor these past two years because she’s involved, listens, is collaborative, and takes action. Her work ethic is exactly what we need to continue to have in our representative to the Dane County Board of Supervisors. A wonderful example is her steadfast support of the City of Monona’s purchase of the San Damiano purchase from the very beginning. She saw a way that the Board of Supervisors could contribute, and she immediately stepped in to help. Sarah authored, advocated, gathered support for, and passed a budget amendment providing $2 million from Dane County to directly support the purchase and conservation of this historic property. As someone who has advanced clean water/clean lakes initiatives for years, she knew that protecting this wonderful piece of property from development was important for not only environmental reasons, but also historic, cultural, and recreational purposes. Such an accomplishment would not have happened without Supervisor Smith’s efforts on the board and in our community. I’ve been appreciative of her strong commitment to our community’s values and have enjoyed working with her. We deserve to have great representation and Supervisor Sarah Smith deserves our vote for re-election on April 5th.