JEFFERSON -- The scoreboard at Riverfront Park can only show single-digit numbers for each inning.
Admittedly, needing to display double-digit runs scored in a single frame is a rarity. In that light, what the Eagles did during Friday's first inning was rarefied air.
The top-seeded Jefferson softball team delivered a knockout punch with 11 runs in the opening inning, crushing fifth-seeded Edgerton 16-0 in three innings during a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
The Eagles (23-2) earn back-to-back regional crowns and are two victories away from a repeat trip to state.
First things first, Jefferson sent 16 hitters to the dish in the first, amassing nine hits while taking advantage of a trio of errors, a walk and a dropped third strike.
The tone setters at the top of the Eagle order were at it again -- much like in Tuesday's victory over Evansville -- as senior Savannah Serdynski bunted for a hit to open the first, scoring on a roped triple to center off the bat of sophomore Lily Fairfield.
Senior Aidyn Messmann took the first pitch she faced and launched it over the wall in center to make it 3-0. Freshman Hildie Dempsey then added an RBI single up the middle.
Four hitters later, sophomore Allie Hesse dug in and ripped a three-run shot to center, pushing the margin to eight runs.
"Aidyn is hot at the right time of the year," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "Allie -- at the bottom of our order driving in runs and getting on base -- is a big spark. When the top of our order gets going, that feeds the rest of the kids. Everyone hit the ball again today."
Serdynski, who was 3-for-3 and continues to be a menace for opposing pitchers, and Fairfield produced back-to-back one-out hits, setting the stage for Messmann to bat again with runners aboard. Messmann hit her 11th homer of the season -- a barreled liner that grazed off (and likely left a mark in) the top of the fencing in left-center -- to cap the rally.
"We talk a lot about having confidence, taking good at bats and not wasting at bats," Aidyn Messmann said. "We've worked on our two-strike approach. Also, the energy in a big inning like that gives momentum from one person to the next, it was contagious."
Dempsey added a two-run double in the Jefferson second as the team totaled 12 hits in two plate appearances.
JHS freshman starter Aeryn Messmann pitched three one-hit innings, striking out six with three walks, to earn the decision.
"She came out and threw strikes. Aeryn makes it tough on hitters the way she moves the ball," Peterson said. "If she's pitching the way she's pitching and were hitting the way were hitting, we are going to be tough to beat. You have to come to play everyday though."
The Eagles are a tight-knit bunch and one looking to leave a large imprint in program history.
"If we keep our confidence up and keep pulling for each other, the sky is the limit," Aidyn Messmann said. "Our bond is crazy. I haven't been on another team with a bond like this. If we keep pulling for each other, we can do anything we want to do."
Jefferson hosts second-seeded Beloit Turner, which edged third-seeded McFarland 5-4 on Friday, in Tuesday's sectional semifinal. Game time at Riverfront Park is 5 p.m. The Eagles won both regular season meetings.
"Beloit is a solid team with a good pitcher and are one of best defensive teams in our conference," Peterson said. "They held us to four runs in both the previous meetings.
"We hit the ball hard, but they saved four to five runs with good catches and plays made in the outfield. A key for us is to get off to a fast start and build off of that."
JEFFERSON 16, EDGERTON 0 (3)
Edgerton 000 -- 0 1 5
Jefferson (11) 5x -- 16 12 1
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x3 (2B, 3 R), Fairfield 2x3 (3B, 3 R), Ai. Messmann 2x2 (2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R), Dempsey 2x3 (2B, 3 RBI), Hesse 2x2 (HR, 3 RBI, 2 R).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- E: Kjendlie L; 0.1-6-8-3-0-0, Gunderson 1.2-6-8-6-3-4; J: Ae. Messmann W; 3-1-0-0-6-3.