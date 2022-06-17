Coinciding with their strategic planning process, the Cambridge School District is undergoing facilities audits that will be worked into a 10-year facilities plan to help the district prioritize possible projects over time.
A team of instructional designers, tasked with examining the spaces in Cambridge schools and how the district could better use those spaces to serve students in 2022, has already walked through the district’s buildings.
Cambridge Superintendent Marggie Banker explained that “spaces evolve over time.”
“For example, libraries used to contain many more books than they currently contain; we now have many more electronic resources,” Banker said. “Libraries have been really reconfigured to be much more collaborative learning spaces, used for larger small group activities. You could apply that to a lot of other learning spaces. So the instructional designers came through to take a look at how spaces are meeting the instructional needs of 2022.”
The other team, which will examine the physical health of the buildings and its systems, will do a walk through in July.
The facilities audits comes after the last pair of referenda by Cambridge School District, totaling over $10 million, failed. The district was seeking the extra funding to construct and operate a performing arts center.
“The goal is in September that we will make a presentation to the board about their findings and that will help us to draft this 10 year plan, where we're able to scope that work out over time and potentially map resources onto that work so that we can plan for it in upcoming budget cycles,” Banker said.
