I am writing in support of Lisa Tollefson and her bid to continue to be the Rock County Clerk.
Lisa goes above and beyond to make sure all of the Rock County clerks and elections workers are fully prepared for each election held. Lisa makes sure everyone is trained, has the available supplies needed and the staff needed to hold a successful election. The hours she puts in on a daily basis, and on each election day shows her dedication to the county. In the position of county clerk, experience is of upmost importance. The fact that she is a WEC (Wisconsin Elections Commission) trainer also speaks of her experience and dedication to the election process. Whether you are in the county office for elections, passports, dog license, marriage license, etc. Lisa is also there to welcome you with a smile!
As the town of Milton clerk/treasurer, I fully support Lisa Tollefson and she will have my vote Aug. 11, 2020.
Marcy Granger
