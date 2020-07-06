Around the country, school districts are looking at concrete ways to combat racism in light of the recent Black Lives Matter protests which have not only decried the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black people but assert the need for society to address systemic racism.
During the July 1 Marshall School Board committee of the whole meeting, the board along with district administrators and staff, listened as current and former students, staff members and family members recounted the racism they have encountered.
There were recollections of children telling classmates to go back to their home country, students using racial slurs towards their peers, and a lack of understanding of white privilege.
“We are in a national moment of reckoning,” said middle school social studies teacher Claire Lewandowski.
Marshall Education Association President Michael Jansen, the middle school Spanish teacher and bilingual services staff member, said listening was key to the meeting.
Three weeks ago, a petition called “Demand Marshall Public Schools Create an Action Plan to Support Black and brown students” was started on change.org. It listed six demands of the district: representation across all levels of MPS staff, mandatory anti-racism training and education, mental health resources for Black and students of color, diversification of education, remove resource officers / police from schools and sporting events, and follow through on the commitment the district already made in regard to a statement condemning racism.
The document lists its contributors as 2012 Marshall High School graduates Wyeth Augustine-Marceil and Courtney McFarland. As of Monday afternoon, it had already gathered 420 out of the 500 requested signatures. The petition was in response to a statement issued June 4 by district staff and school board members regarding the death of Floyd, which states: “These acts of racial bias and violence are deeply troubling, and we must stand together to condemn the systemic racism that enables such tragedies to occur. … The Marshall Community does not stand for racial intolerance, and we must continue to work together to provide a safe, inclusive environment for all.”
The petition pointed out the statement provided no tangible action to support students of color.
Lewandowski said the July 1 listening session was not a time to hash out solutions to racism, but rather a chance to hear from some of those directly impacted.
“This isn’t the last time for this discussion,” she said.
Karina Falcon Gonzalez, a 2016 Marshall High School graduate, said there is no denying changes are needed in the district. A first generation Latina, she described her time as a student in the district. During her years in grades PreK-8, she was labeled as one of the Latinx students who did not need extra assistance for English as a second language.
“I didn’t have classes with peers who looked like me, who shared the same culture as me, who got me,” Gonzalez said. “Educators were excited because here was this little Mexican girl who was already reading and writing, but they never saw the impact it had on my identity.”
Since staff and students had a difficult time pronouncing her first name correctly, the alumnus unnecessarily Americanized it to accommodate others and not call attention to herself.
While applying to colleges in high school, Gonzalez said neither she nor her parents knew how to navigate the application process. When she approached the then-school guidance counselor looking for assistance and “not knowing what to ask because as many first generation students, we don’t even know what we don’t know. I was met with a condescending tone, telling me I was smart and that I would figure it out.”
According to Gonzalez, the only staff who looked like her in the district were custodians and food service. She believes the district needs to diversify its teaching staff because even if the white staff knows about the Black and Latinx culture, it is not the same as learned experience.
Khiliah Winter, a 2018 Marshall High School graduate, entered the district her freshman year. During those years, police brutality against Black people was already being reported in the news.
“Sad to say, it took the death of another brother for people to talk about it. To me, the protests are not just talking about police brutality. To me, it’s talking about equality, talking about peace – true peace,” she said. “We need more people to see us not as the color of our skin, but as the person that we are.”
Winter recalls seeing racist clothing while in school and it was never addressed. The alumnus remembers each year being asked by her peers about Black equality. She compared this to a similar question about Black Lives Matter where people will say, “but all lives matter, but blue lives matter.”
She added Black history is not properly taught; instead of a Black student being asked why the phrase Black Lives Matter is used and other issues about equality is something a teacher should address.
“Teachers should be teaching both histories (of different races), the bad and the good,” Winter said.
One staff member alumni singled out was high school bilingual services staff member Erin Krause, who was an integral resource while they were in school.
“Mrs. Krause is a saint to help students of color,” Gonzalez said. “Her classroom served as a safe haven, a place where I could ask even the simplest questions and it would be answered with compassion. This classroom is the reason I blossomed into the strong Latina woman I am today. … I’m not saying she’s the only one who cared, but she was the only one with the space and resources to help students on that level.”
Winter said Krause was able to pick her brain “the way I pictured every teacher should, no matter the color of someone’s skin, no matter what they looked like, no matter if they were straight or LGBTQ. She respected every single student no matter if they just walked past her or if she knows them pretty well.”
She said it was the teacher who invited her to share her experience during her years at Marshall High School.
Krause said in her time as a bilingual teacher, she has witnessed a lot of what students of color experience in Marshall. The staff member appreciates the points brought up in the petition, particularly in having staff receive anti-racist training.
“Especially now in our political arena. There is a very fine line between someone stating a political opinion and flat out racism,” Krause said. “And teachers are often put in a place where we don’t know how to deal with it.”
She recounted there have been multiple occasions when students come to her after being told to go home. The teenagers are asked, “what are you going to do when they send you home?”
Krause said in 2016, a student was confronted by a peer asking what the boy would do when he was sent home and the wall was built.
“The student said, ‘Dude, I was born here.’ The other student countered with, ‘What are you going to do when they send your parents' home,’” she said.
The staff member, who became slightly choked up, said that was a real fear the students of color live with every day.
“It’s very easy to hide behind politics to say things like that,” Krause said. “How does a teacher respond to that; how to make everybody feel safe at school.”
Troy Dean is a paraprofessional at the high school – though has worked in all of the schools – and has children enrolled in the district.
“What the world is going through right now, you see a lot of African-Americans who are very angry and the one thing I have seen people use is white privilege,” he said. “Let’s be honest, when you guys say something it’s heard a little louder than people of color.”
Dean said last year there was an incident where he was called a racial slur; the district employee had two options – go after the person or not.
Dean went on Facebook live to tell people about the incident and how he felt about it. Community members reached out to him, letting Dean know they had his back.
“So now, Black and brown people are asking for the same thing. We’re asking for the community to show people you are with us and show people you are willing to help,” the Marshall resident said.
Dean said children typically learn about Black history a bit during elementary school and each year more information about Black history as they go through the district’s 4K-12 system.
“We should be a little bit more cultured; learn about the Black community, the Hispanic community,” he said. “We’re asking to be treated like equals, just like everybody else.”
Dean said his son, who is going to enter high school in the fall, has not encountered any face-to-face racism and is unsure of how the teen would react if it were to happen.
“I’m only a cog in the wheel but I try to make my voice heard,” he said. “I’m just one person trying to make a difference.”
A mother of two children who attend the district said there have been instances of racism she has brought forward to the school officials, happening since elementary school through freshman year at the high schools. In middle school, her son was playing with a basketball team; some of the Black students on the team were asked by their teammates if they could be called a racial slur. The white children also asked why the Black students were allowed to use the N-word “because they (white people) invented it” or implied other students of color should “go back to where they came from.”
The woman said when addressing the situation with the coaches, the adults were unsure of what type of response they should give.
“The principal never replied,” she said. “So, I wrote to all of the basketball parents and I told them, ‘My kid does not deserve to be around kids that tell him ‘to go home’ or ‘go back to his home country.’”
Deb Pierce, a former employee of the Marshall School District, said her grandchildren – who are biracial – are now enrolled in the school district. According to Pierce, there have been several instances where children of color have been called racial slurs by other students.
“The kids perception is that nothing gets addressed (when it’s reported), at least to their knowledge,” she said. “They stop reporting it.”
