MADISON EDGEWOOD INVITATIONAL
At Blackhawk GC, Madison, par 72
Team scores—Middleton 312; Waunakee 318; Madison Memorial 322; Madison Edgewood 326; Holmen 335; Milton 337; Verona 338; Janesville Craig 341; Monona Grove 342; Sun Prairie 344; Oregon 347; Fort Atkinson 351; Stoughton 352; Beloit Memorial 354; Madison Memorial B 358; Janesville Parker 370; Madison Edgewood B 371; Madison West 380; Monroe 387; Madison La Follettte 403; Madison East 441.
Top five individuals—Dain Johnson, Mid, 71; Max Brud, Wau, 73; Zeke Boos, MEd, 76; Sam Godager, MM, 77; Isaac Schmidt, MM, 78.
Milton—Zack Bothan 82, Brett Wieland 83, Deegan Riley 83, Xander Wuetrich 89.
WISCONSIN GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Previous rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 132 points (2); 2, Mequon Homestead 108 (3); 3 (tie), Middleton 86 (1), Wales Kettle Moraine 86 (4); 5, Waunakee 79 (HM); 6, Hartland Arrowhead 74 (5); 7, Sheboygan North 66 (7); 8, Eau Claire North 64 (NR); 9, Germantown 30 (NR); 10, Menomonee Falls 26 (NR).
Also receiving votes—Madison Memorial 25; Sussex Hamilton 9; Waukesha North 8; Ashwaubenon 5; Hudson 5; Oak Creek 5; DeForest 3; Milton 3; Verona 2; Wauwatosa West/East 2; West De Pere 2; Brookfield East 1; De Pere 1; Franklin 1; Holmen 1; Oconomowoc 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 114 (1); 2, Appleton Xavier 111 (2); 3, Marinette 78 (3); 4, Winneconne 64 (6); 5, University School of Milwaukee 60 (4); 6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27 (7); 7, Edgerton 40 (5); 8, Black River Falls 23 (8); 9, Berlin 18 (HM); 10, Hammond St. Croix Central 16 (10).
Also receiving votes—Maple Northwestern 14; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 14, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 12; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 9; Lodi 9; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 7; Wrightstown 5; Marshfield Columbus/Spencer 5; Brookfield Academy 4; Oconto Falls 3; Amery 2; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 2; Lakeside Lutheran 2; Wautoma/Wild Rose 2.
DIVISION 3
1, Mineral Point 40 (1); 2, Lancaster 27 (7); 3, Madison Abundant Life co-op 18 (NR); 4, Kohler 16 (2); 5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 15 (6); 6, Wausau Newman 12 (3); 7, Orfordville Parkview 7 (HM); 8, Cambridge 10 (7); 9, Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 8 (NR); 10, Manitowoc Roncalli 8 (5).
Also receiving votes—Eleva-Strum 7; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7; Neenah St. Mary 6; Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas 6; Kenosha St. Joseph 6; Hartland University Lake 6; Fennimore 4; Manawa 4; Markesan 3; Kenosha Christian Life 2; Nekoosa 2; Wisconsin Heights 1.