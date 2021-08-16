5-time Jefferson Speedway Late Model champion, Dale Nottestad of Cambridge, continued to flex is championship muscle on Saturday night. The current point leader added two more feature wins to his 2021 racing resume by capturing the second half of twin 40 lap features which was rescheduled from July. He then proceeded to charge to the front of the field in the Taylored Construction 60 lap feature and held off a stout challenge from Jason Erickson to pick up his second victory of the night.
After rain cut the Benninger Concrete Construction Night on July 31 short before the completion of the program, the second half of twin 40 lap Late Model features was delayed until August 14. Will Rece and Ryan Weyer paced the pack to green as they battled for control. Rece eventually grabbed the lead on lap two just before the first of two cautions slowed the action. Rece and Weyer once again led the field back to green with Rece reclaiming the lead on the restart. Nottestad fired up to third on lap seven and closed in on Weyer for second. On lap ten, Nottestad began taking a peek under Weyer. After getting by for second, Nottestad quickly began to pressure the early leader. Nottestad drew even with Rece on lap 15, completing the pass on lap 17 as he began to cruise. Nottestad showed the way though a final caution with two laps to go, hanging on to secure the win. Rece finished second followed by Kolton Guralski, Weyer and Stephen Scheel.
The Taylored Construction 60 lap main event got underway with Bruce Lee and Ryan Laatsch at the front of the field. Lee took the early lead on lap one, bringing Shaun Scheel along for second. On lap two, Scheel dove under Lee, taking the top spot for himself until a caution on lap nine slowed the pace. Scheel reclaimed the lead on the restart as he began to stretch his advantage. Will Rece moved up to second on lap 11 with Nottestad in his tracks for third. On lap 14, Nottestad slipped under Rece, stealing the second position a lap later. Nottestad began to reel in Scheel at the front, catching the leader on lap 20. Nottestad dove under Scheel as they racing into turn three. After a brief battle, the point leader cleared for the lead and began to pull away. Meanwhile, Jason Erickson was slicing his way to the front of the field. By lap 33, Erickson was making his move for third around Rece. Scheel was next in Erickson’s sights as he closed in on second. Erickson began to apply heavy pressure to Scheel on lap 40, as he searched for the way around. On lap 44, with Scheel trying to protect the low side, Erickson drove to the outside through turns three and four. Erickson completed the pass a lap later and began to chip away at Nottestad’s lead. Erickson got a little closer to the leader every lap as Nottestad looked to save his equipment for a final shootout. The shootout became a reality on lap 54 when a caution slowed the pace. Erickson and Nottestad restarted side by side for the final six laps. The duo launched a great battle for the lead as racing resumed, running wheel to wheel and rubbing fenders. But an incident behind them caused a final yellow flag with only three laps remaining. Being scored the leader before the caution, Nottestad led the way back to green with Erickson filling up his rear view mirror. Erickson remained glued to the leader over the final three circuits. On the final lap through turns three and four, Erickson made one last attempt to get by Nottestad. But Nottestad carried enough momentum to cross the stripe first and get his seventh feature win of the season. Erickson settled for second with Rece, Scheel and Kolton Guralski rounding out the top five.
The Hobby Stock 30 lap main event was claimed by Jim Tate Jr of Doylestown. Jordan Lamb led early from the front row with Jordy Egli up to second on lap three. Egli stalked Lamb at the front while Tate made his up to them. Egli began to peek under Lamb as Tate pulled into third on lap ten. Egli drew even with Lamb on lap 11 while Tate watched closely from behind. Egli moved out front a lap later while Tate followed under Lamb into second. On lap 18, Tate got to the inside of Egli, moving his machine into the lead on lap 20. Chris Flairty made a late race pass for second, but Tate was already well on his way to claiming the win. Flairty was second followed by Egli, Shane Radtke and Dave Trute.
Aaron Moyer of Hartford picked up the 25 lap Legends feature event. Travis Rose and Logan Taylor led the field to green. Rose took the initial lead with Taylor fighting back alongside. Taylor moved out front on lap two allowing Tony Moyer to move up to second Rose as well. James Lynch stole second from Tony Moyer just before the first of two cautions appeared on lap nine. Taylor and Lynch paced the pack back to green with Taylor once again claiming the lead. On lap ten, Dillon Schwanbeck charged up to second and alongside Taylor. Schwanbeck put his mount on the point on lap 11 with Aaron Moyer in tow for second. Moyer quickly drew even with Schwanbeck, taking the lead just before the second caution on lap 15. Moyer and Lynch led the field back to green with Moyer moving back into the lead and Schwanbeck following up to second. A lap later, Schwanbeck slipped back by Moyer, bringing Lynch along with him for second. With five laps to go, Moyer got under Lynch as the top three continued to swap positions. Moyer got to second and charged up alongside Schwanbeck. The duo made contact as they entered turn three, allowing Moyer to move back out front with Lynch under Schwanbeck. Lynch cleared Schwanbeck for second while Moyer charged to the checkers to get the win. Lynch finished second with Schwanbeck in third. Taylor and Robbie Morrison completed the top five.
Nick Newton of Lake Mills captured the 20 lap Bandit feature event. Gaven Smothers led lap one from the pole with Ethan Degner back to second. A caution on lap seven pitted Smother and Degner on the front row for the restart. As racing resumed, a competitor slipped through the infield and clipped Smothers, spinning him in front of the field to force another yellow. Smothers was forced to restart at the rear with Degner and Tyler White side by side at the front. White grabbed the lead on the restart with Newton in tow for second. Newton began to work over White at the front of the field. After several attempts, Newton drew even with White on lap 15. A lap later, Newton was alone out front. Newton held off White in the closing laps to secure the win with White settling for second. Brandon Johnson was third followed by Zach Barnes and Matt Krinke. Juda’s Cohen Henze hung on to claim the 15 lap Bandolero feature event. After an early caution, Haylee Flairty led the way. On lap three, Axel Oldenhoff moved up to second with Henze in his tracks for third. On lap four Henze got under Oldenhoff to take away the runner up position. A lap later, Henze drove alongside Flairty, clearing for the lead before the second caution waved on lap six. Henze led the way back to green with Avery Linnerud now up to second. Linnerud began to challenge Henze for the top spot while Henze tried to fend him off. The pair of youngsters raced through two more cautions with Henze keeping Linnerud at bay. At the checkers, it was Henze for the win with Linnerud a close second. Flairty, Collin Murphy and Bentley Thompson rounded out the top five.
In Road Warrior action, it was Matthew Thoma of Jefferson scoring his first feature win in the 15 lap affair. Rodger Stephenson led early from the front row after a caution on lap two. Thoma raced up to second on the restart and immediately went to work on Stephenson. Thoma drew even with Stephenson on lap three, clearing for the top spot and quickly pulling away from the field. AJ Accardi made his way up to second by lap six, but Thoma’s large advantage was too much to overcome as Thoma flew by the checkers first. Accardi finished second followed by Bill Reynolds, Stephenson and Garrett Meister.
Next Saturday, August 21, is a full program of racing with time trials at 4pm and racing at 6pm.