ATV
Labor Day weekend is expected to be a busy time on ATV/UTV trails and road routes as many celebrate this final weekend of summer.

 Wisconsin DNR

Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to use their safety equipment and smart operating skills as trails and routes are expected to by busy over the holiday weekend.

So far this year, 11 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes. Several crash victims were not wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the crash. When riding ATVs and UTVs, wearing a helmet and seat belt, monitoring speed and using caution on hills and uneven terrain could save your life.