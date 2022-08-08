Marshall
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Chair Yoga
The Marshall Community Library will hold its chair yoga workout on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at 605 Waterloo Road. This is a four-week yoga series that kicked off on Aug. 2 and wraps up on Aug. 23.
Monday, Aug. 22: Teen Movie Matinee
The Marshall Community Library will hold a movie screening for teens on Monday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. at 605 Waterloo Road. Watch the movie "Burger" with snacks and other teens.
Waterloo
Wednesday, Aug. 10: Anniversary cookout
Farmers & Merchants State Bank will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a cook out on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 W. Madison Street in Waterloo.
Thursday, Aug. 11: Summer concert
There will be a summer concert at Waterloo Firemen's Park on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., 500 Park Avenue. Music starts at 5 p.m. with Sam Battenberg, and headliner Jage Nichols, a solo acoustic performer, kicks off at 6 p.m. Sazon Farocho Mexican Food Truck will have food for sale.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Block party
There will be an end of summer block party on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Paradiddle's Cafe, 1003 N. Monroe Street. The event will include a musical performance of covers of popular songs by Craig Ahrendt, along with a cookout.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Cult film night
Paradiddles Music Cafe Bar will host a movie screening of cult classic film "Almost Famous" on Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at 1003 N. Monroe Street. Post up in an event room at the cafe with comfy seats and free popcorn for the movie.
Monday, Aug. 15: Trail Twisters meeting
The Waterloo Trail Twisters Snowmobile Club will hold its first meeting of the season on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Stubbys Bowling Alley, 127 E. Madison Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Yoga on the Lawn
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will hold yoga on the lawn on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street in Waterloo. The class will be taught by a local instructor, and be accessible to all skill levels. Participants must be age 15 or older, and those under 18 should be accompanied by an adult. No registration required, and events will move inside if weather requires.
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Memory Cafe
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a ukulele sing-along for its memory cafe on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street. Memory Cafes are informal social gatherings for people with early stage memory issues. Ukuleles will be available to borrow.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Burning Sky show
Burning Sky, a Madison-based four-piece rock and blues band, will perform at the Solarium, 575 W. Madison Street, on Aug. 20 from 6-9 p.m.