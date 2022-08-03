UW-Madison
The following local students earned their degrees from UW-Madison following the spring 2022 semester:
Cottage Grove
Nancy Beale, School of Nursing, Doctor of Philosophy, Nursing
Grace Borchert, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, English
Jordan Dahlhauser, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Rehabilitation Psychology, Rehabilitation Psychology, Graduated with Distinction
Christine Gerbitz, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education, Graduated with Distinction
Joshua Gerbitz, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science
Spencer Hampton, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering
Christina Harmon, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
Abigail Hauge, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology
Baylie Holum, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders and Spanish
Drew Kellogg, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Management and Human Resources
Colton Moran, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Management and Human Resources and Business: Marketing, , ,
Amanda Newman, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Real Estate and Urban Land Economics, Graduated with Distinction
Larissa Reinen, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing Practice
Jordyn Rinehart, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Alberto Rodriguez Toro, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences
Alyssa Ruehlow, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Michael Schlimgen, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Personal Finance, Personal Finance
Emmaline Soderholm, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts with Honors in the Major, History and International Studies, Graduated with Distinction
Regan Trinastic, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
Phillip Vang, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology and Psychology
Jackie Welsch, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy
Billy Zeimet, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science
Monona
Hollie Blum, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work
James Burnidge, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Tayler Corbett, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing
Anika Davick, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing, Graduated with Distinction, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Rehabilitation Psychology
Soren Davick, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Music, Music: Performance
Lee Duong, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science-Applied Mathematics, Engineering and Physics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering and Physics
Chris Feuille, School of Business, Master of Business Administration, Business: General Management
Jacob Hutchinson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics
Autumn Johnson, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Rehabilitation Psychology, Rehabilitation Psychology
Ryan Keaveny, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing
Julian Kern Steffen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
Benjamin Kimmell, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science Drew Kimmell, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism
Sydney Klinzing, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Geological Engineering, Geological Engineering, Graduated with Distinction
Audra Koscik, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Theatre and Drama, Theatre and Drama, Graduated with Distinction
Kai Linsenmeyer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering
Cameron Melchior, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law
Nicole Monarrez, School of Business, Master of Business Administration, Business: Marketing
Maddie Raffel, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Community and Nonprofit Leadership, Community and Nonprofit Leadership, Graduated with Distinction
Abby Ruffridge, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry
Alexander Spilde, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Sciences
Mollie Ulm, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Stefan Velickovic, School of Business, Master of Business Administration, Business: General Management