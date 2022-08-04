There were plenty of fun events recently in Cambridge. Left: A woman shops at the Cambridge Library’sUsed Book Sale on Friday, Aug. 6. Right: Eric Kemler of The Keystone Grill, which organized Rib Fest on the street outside its dowtown Cambridge restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 8, heaps a plate for a customer. Rib Fest also offered live music. FILLED
The Cambridge Community Library will hold its weekly story time on July 29 at 10 a.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Stories will be ocean-themed.
Aug. 5-6: Library used book sale
The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will hold its used book sale on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring Water Alley. The sale is a fundraiser for the library.
Saturday, Aug. 6: Whisky club
The Single Malt Society of Madison, a Madison-area whisky appreciation group, will tour Dancing Goat Distillery, 909 Vineyard Drive, on Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7: Ribfest
Keystone Grill will hold Cambridge Ribfest on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 206 W. Main Street at 11 a.m. There will be live music from North Park Fire, drink sampling, and a rib competition all afternoon.
Friday, Aug. 12: Summer concert series
The final summer concert will be on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at veterans park, 100 E. Main Street. This is part of the Cambridge Arts Council annual summer concert series. The Driftless will perform and the Cambridge Lions Club will grill pizzas.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Community Fun Day
East Koshkonong Lutheran Church will hold its Community Fun Day on Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at 454 E. Church Street. Event includes snacks, inflatables to play on, outdoor games, a storytime tent, face painting, crafts, live music and food carts. Donations will be collected for local food pantries.
Deerfield
July 29-Aug. 21: Blooms and Butterflies
Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12, will host its third-annual Blooms and Butterflies event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 29 to Aug. 21. The farm will have fields of flowers for photos, wagon rides, animals to visit, food for sale and live music. The live music will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30-3 p.m. On July 29, Tim O’Grady Jr. will perform, Donna Woodall Group (jazz) will perform July 30 and The Capitol Social will perform Latin dancing on July 31.
Saturday, Aug. 6: Deerfield Farmers Market
The next Deerfield Farmers Market will be Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at 206 S. Main Street. The recurring market offers produce, arts and crafts, and other items for sale by area vendors.
To submit upcoming events to the calendar, contact Managing Editor Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-843-5451.