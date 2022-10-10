A photo from the early 20th century shows people at the site of what is now Aztalan State Park. According to information provided in a press release about Aztalan Day, people have been visiting the site since the early 1900s.
A photo from the early 20th century shows people at the site of what is now Aztalan State Park. According to information provided in a press release about Aztalan Day, people have been visiting the site since the early 1900s.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Friends of Aztalan State Park celebrated the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park last weekend with tours, a speaker series and admission to the park.
Seventy-five years ago this month, the site of the ancient Middle-Mississippian town known as Aztalan became a Wisconsin state park. Located outside of what is today Lake Mills, Aztalan is the grounds of this ancient community that thrived between A.D. 1050 and 1250 and is an important archaeological site for understanding human history in Wisconsin.
Through archaeological study, historians have found evidence of a community surrounded by walls that included a residential area, a plaza, a communal food storage area, ceremonial mounds and agricultural fields. Historians have also found evidence of stone structures in the Crawfish River where Native people trapped fish for food.
In 1964, Aztalan was dedicated as a National Historic Landmark. Today's caretakers of the 172-acre Aztalan State Park seek to balance resource protection, site access, interpretive opportunities, compatible recreational activities and careful development and preservation. It is a place to respect, explore and celebrate the history and mystery of one of Wisconsin's first farming communities.
Aztalan is one of several Wisconsin state park properties celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. Tower Hill State Park in Spring Green celebrated 100 years in July, Kinnickinnic State Park in River Falls celebrated 50 years earlier this year and Natural Bridge State Park in North Freedom and the Sugar River State Trail in Green and Rock counties both celebrate 50 years this October.