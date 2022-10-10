The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Friends of Aztalan State Park celebrated the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park last weekend with tours, a speaker series and admission to the park.

Seventy-five years ago this month, the site of the ancient Middle-Mississippian town known as Aztalan became a Wisconsin state park. Located outside of what is today Lake Mills, Aztalan is the grounds of this ancient community that thrived between A.D. 1050 and 1250 and is an important archaeological site for understanding human history in Wisconsin.