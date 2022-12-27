Basketball Basketball: Waunakee boys pound Watertown, girls fall to Sun Prairie East By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By pummeling Watertown 79-39 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team evened its record at 3-3 overall and improved its Badger East Conference mark to 3-0.The Warriors’ defense smothered the Goslings in the first half, holding them to 14 points. Waunakee led 50-14 at intermission.Three Warriors scored in double figures, including Owen Elliott, who finished with a team-high 15 points. Devin Johnson totaled 14 points, while Keaton Frisch added 11.After the Ab Nicholas Classic, which takes place Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Warriors travel to Beaver Dam on Thursday, Jan. 5.Girls BasketballClaire Meudt scored a game-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough.On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Waunakee struggled offensively in the first half of a 69-51 non-conference loss to Sun Prairie West, scoring only 18 points.Meudt was the only Warrior to score in double figures. Avery Miller and Lexi Fuhremann had six points apiece.Waunakee is now 6-4 overall, heading into the Ab Nicholas Holiday Hoops Classic. The Warriors will host DeForest on Friday, Jan. 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Schmidt, Emerich renew partnership on the ice for Waunakee boys' hockey Brian L. Schroeder Waunakee's Lyftogt headed home to play football at Iowa State City: Sun Prairie not being directly supplied by faulty gas pipeline Boys hockey: Schmidt named Wisconsin Prep Hockey Player of the Week Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin