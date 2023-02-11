Announcing the documentary
(From left): Kathy Sukus, a public safety outreach leader for Onstar who is retired from Rock County Communications Center, joins with Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) Executive Director Greg Gerard, Town of Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeramie Mielke, and Town of Beloit firefighters/paramedics Caleb Gato and Anthony Sherer for a photo. They were excited to announce an upcoming BIFF documentary on PTSD and public safety workers, “PTSD911.”

 Hillary Gavan

BELOIT — “We always asked the community ‘how can I help you?’ but we never asked each other.”

That’s what Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said about efforts among public safety workers to support each other amidst the many traumatic experiences inherent in their jobs.