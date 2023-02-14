McFarland High School senior Brynne Bieri has been chosen as the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month for February.
The child of Melissa Van Veghel Brueri and Chad Bieri, Bieri plans to UW-LaCrosse to study business/marketing/accounting and play softball after graduation from McFarland High School.
Bieri is involved in softball, golf, Link Crew, Unified Club, DECA, National Honor Society and Wisconsin Wicked Club Softball.
She also serves as a youth softball instructor for the Verona Area Girls Softball Association. In addition, Bieri works at the Stoughton Country Club and Buck & Honey’s restaurant.
Bieri earned varsity letters in softball, golf, and basketball. She was a member of the 2022 Homecoming Court, and played softball as a member of America’s Team in July 2022 (played teams from Milan, Florence and Rome).
She was the 2022 softball MVP and Offensive Player Of The Year, 2022 All-Conference Infield, 2021 MVP Award winner, and All-conference Pitcher in 2021.
In golf, she was the 2022 Academic All-State Honors winner, a 2021 and 2022 Sectional Qualifier, a Top 10 finisher at the conference meet in 2022, the 2021 Academic All-State Honors winner and the Most Improved Player Athletic Award winner in 2021.
She was nominated by MHS teacher Brian Hawn
“Brynne is an empathetic, caring individual who is seen as an ally for her peers. She is consistently positive and upbeat, and is a joy to have in the classroom. She is helpful, kind and excited about learning!”
To nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor, please contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download an application.