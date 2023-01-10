Austin Bindl has been named the January McFarland Senior of the Month by the McFarland Optimist Club.
The child of Nikki and Scott, Bindl is an active member of DECA as a junior with a focus on Business/Marketing Classes.
Bindl also is engaged in the Youth Apprenticeship program at One Community Bank. He participates in various sports with Football as his favorite sport along with time playing Baseball. Bindl was named 1st Team All Conference Defensive Line for football.
After graduation, Bindl plans to attend a four-year program in the University of Wisconsin system to pursue a degree in accounting and looks forward to building new relationships as he prepares for his future career.
Bindl was nominated by teacher Alex Walli.
“Austin is a pleasure to have in class. I have seen him encourage others to do their best on numerous occasions. He brings quality ideas to book club meetings and works to understand others, so they can contribute as well. Austin’s penchant for inclusivity struck me during my time as Austin’s English 11 co-teacher. The way he considers multiple angles to a situation helps his optimism shine through.”
To nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor, please contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Optimist Facebook page to download an application.