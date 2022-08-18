Borrowing limit prevents new Deerfield middle-high school, even with referendum

The Deerfield Community School District has learned that building a new middle-high school is not financially feasible.
Not only that, district administrators said, the committee might have to choose between recommending renovating the aging middle-high school or adding to the at-capacity elementary school as a possible spring referendum question.
A community based committee tasked with pre-referendum work, exploring the district’s financial picture and evaluating facility needs, had decided July 20 to look into building a new school. The current building has undergone multiple referendums and additions since its original construction in 1966.
Building a new middle-high school in Deerfield would cost the district $85.4 million, representatives from Bray Architects and Vogel Bros. Building Company, the district’s architectural firm and construction manager, told the board at its Aug. 10 meeting.
That’s more than the district can borrow, district financial director Doreen Treuden told the board.
State statute limits the total amount debt school districts can take on to 10% of the equalized property value within the district’s boundaries. In Deerfield’s case, this also includes debt from construction of the elementary school that will fall off in the next two years, according to Treuden.
“We, at this point, cannot borrow more than $55.4 million,” Trueden said.
Preliminary estimates released by the Department of Revenue this month show the area’s equalized value jumping next year to $620 million, which would increase the district’s borrowing limit to $62 million.
“It limits the potential for our school district, at least at this time,” superintendent Michelle Jensen said of the borrowing limit. “With the very high cost of building things, it means that a new building for the middle-high school is not affordable.”
Bray and Vogel shared estimates that the additions and renovations at the middle-high school would total about $52.2 million, while the proposed addition to the elementary school would run about $4.5 million. New construction came with a price tag of $360-$365 per square foot depending on whether it was within the building’s existing footprint or not.
During the previous board meeting, committee members had asked about the possibility of completing both projects to allow for further growth at the elementary school, including a full day 4-K program. Depending on the final equalized property value number for 2022-23, this, too, might force some compromises.
If the district pursues the renovation at the middle-high school, the $52.2 million project would bring additions and renovations to the building, as well as change the grade configuration of the district.
It would move sixth-graders to the middle school by adding 164,100 square feet in academic space to the middle-high school and 4,500 square feet for building and grounds space. The plan also includes the demolition of 22,300 square feet of existing space and the rest of the building slated to get anywhere from light to heavy renovations.
The middle-high school addition would free up four classrooms in the elementary school. But those could already be used now, building principal Melinda Kamrath said during the last meeting.
With reading interventionists sharing a classroom space and some special education services using a teacher’s lounge, additional space wouldn’t go unused or be a luxury, Kamrath said.
Now the committee will have to further refine possible options before they are presented to the public in a community survey, and potentially on the ballot in April, Jensen said.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.